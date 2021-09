Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - Primoz Roglic on lead: 'It's never big enough'

Primoz Roglic’s third win of La Vuelta saw the defending champion take back the red jersey for a third time after a commanding Stage 17 win at Lagos de Covadonga. After Roglic followed Egan Bernal’s attack with 60km remaining, the Slovenian dropped the Colombian on the final climb. Sepp Kuss completed a Jumbo-Visma one-two as Odd Christian Eiking crashed out of red.

00:02:14, 41 minutes ago