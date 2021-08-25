Six days after holding off Primoz Roglic for a hard-fought victory in Stage 6, Denmark’s Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) came very close to doubling up in Valdepenas de Jaen – only to be caught inside the final 150 metres of a thrilling uphill finale to Stage 11.

The last man standing from a five-man breakaway, Cort stayed clear on the only categorised climb of the day – the Puerto de Locubin – before arriving at the foot of the ramped rise to the finish inside the final kilometre with just 15 seconds to play with.

But once Roglic kicked clear of the main pack with his Spanish rival Enric Mas in tow, Cort’s brave effort came to a painful end – the 28-year-old fading to the most misleading 25th place you will see all season.

One day after crashing on the final descent and conceding the red jersey to Odd Christian Eiking, Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) came out on top of his dual with Movistar’s Mas to win his second stage of the race – and the seventh in his Vuelta career – by three seconds.

Mas took a well-earned second place, two seconds clear of his Colombian teammate Miguel Angel Lopez, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-PremierTech) all finishing seven seconds down.

Norway’s Eiking (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) put in a solid ride in red to take 10th place behind Colombia’s Egan Bernal and ahead of his nearest challenger on GC, the Frenchman Guillaume Martin (Cofidis). Eiking retains his 58-second lead over Martin in the standings, with Roglic moving to within 1:56 of the red jersey summit he has twice already occupied since the start of this Vuelta in Burgos.

Roglic’s principal adversaries remain the Movistar duo of Mas and Lopez, who now trail the Slovenian by 35 seconds and 1:32 respectively.

More to follow...

