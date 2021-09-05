The final stage of the final Grand Tour of 2021 was not the processional event that often concludes a three week race, but nor was today’s time trial to Santiago de Compostela brimming with tension. The possibility of significant changes in the overall was slim at the start, and none, in the end, came to pass.

We were, however, graced with the opportunity to watch one of the best bike riders in the world performing at the very peak of his pwoers. He could have coasted to victory, but that’s not his style.

Some wondered, with good reason, because he has before, if Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) might fade in the final days. Not once did it look like he would. Not in the last few stages, not in today’s TT, which he completed in a devastating 44:02. Despite the ill-fitting skinsuit, he rode an exhibition, steady and true, overtaking his two minute man, Enric Mas, despite at one point almost going the wrong way.

Roglic came home to displace Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education - Nippo) and deny the Dane a fourth stage victory. Cort Nielsen is clearly in the form of his life and deservedly (hey now!) was awarded the most combative rider of the Vuelta.

The only movements in the top ten were the result of an impressive ride from David de la Cruz (Ineos) who leap-frogged Roglic’s team-mate Sepp Kuss and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) into 7th place, one behind Egan Bernal. Three riders in the top ten is hardly a great result for a team accustomed to the top step, but it’s not nothing.

Adam Yates went out all guns blazing through the Galician countryside in a noble attempt to yank Jack Haig off the podium. He quickly established a lead north of twenty seconds, but that was as good as it got for the Briton, who knocked his effort on the head when it became clear that it would come to nothing. Haig himself had earned his podium, and has looked every inch the team leader since Mikel Landa’s departure from the race.

As did Enric Mas. We can only hope the Spaniard’s second place is not by the late exit from the race of his team-mate, Miguel Angel Lopez, whatever the context of it. Does he possess the talent to take him one place higher, at any Grand Tour on the calendar? It’s hard to say, but his team ought to take this as a win and let the dust settle before dealing with Lopez.

Other performances of note that might be overlooked include that of 21-year old Thymen Arensman (Team DSM), who finished third on the stage, and who is surely one to watch.

There were no major hot seat switches. Only two riders spent time there at all, as Josef Cerny, last placed in the GC and so first to finish, occupied it for a while, before Cort Nielsen nudged him aside a while later.

But today was all about Primoz. He is the best time trialist in the world, clearly supported by his team-mates, who greeted him in front of the Santiago de Compostela cathedral, supposedly the burial place of Saint James the Great. Today Primoz buried everyone. As the Eurosport team noted in The Breakaway, he is the most consistent Grand Tour rider around, who has now taken a third victory in a row at the Tour of Spain. Truly one of the champions of the sport.

