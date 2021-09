Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - Sepp Kuss finds time to grin at Primoz Roglic during sprint finish

Primoz Roglic was already heading back the Lagos de Covadonga when Sepp Kuss wound up the sprint behind for second place. Still, the Jumbo-Visma colleagues found time to exchange a cheeky smile as they went in opposite directions. You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:00:11, 31 minutes ago