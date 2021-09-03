Sir Bradley Wiggins has been disappointed by Adam Yates’ performance at the Vuelta a Espana, and labelled it a ‘stupid’ decision to not have Rohan Dennis in the squad.

Yates arrived at the Vuelta as a foil for team leader Egan Bernal, with Ineos Grenadiers going to war with two potential challengers for the red jersey.

Bernal admitted to coming into the race with a lack of racing in his legs, and that has proved to be the case as he has improved as the Vuelta has progressed but left himself with too much to do.

Vuelta a España Stage 19 LIVE: Will there be late drama for runaway Roglic? 14 HOURS AGO

Yates lost time early in the race and has shown flashes of potential, only to falter.

The Brit struggled up the Altu d’El Gamoniteiru on Thursday, and Wiggins feels it summed up Yates’ time with Ineos.

“We expect a lot from him,” Wiggins said on his podcast with Eurosport, The Bradley Wiggins Show. “He went to Ineos and we saw it as a step up for him, maybe taking on some leadership, and potentially a project for being the main guy for the Tour de France and it has not gone to plan.

He is a bit hot and cold. It looked promising yesterday, and good for today, but he looked in difficulty all the way up the final climb.

“You just don’t know with Adam. He has a good day and a bad day, a good day and a bad day. It would be nice to see him finish off with a win.”

The Australian has not been seen in action in Ineos colours since rumours of his move to Jumbo-Visma emerged, but he showed his class with a bronze medal in the time trial at Tokyo 2020.

Wiggins feels Dennis would have been a huge asset at the Vuelta for a team with “tired legs”, and cannot understand the wisdom of letting an elite rider sit on the sidelines.

“I don’t think they came with a very strong squad,” Wiggins said of Ineos. “They came with a lot of tired legs.

“Rohan Dennis, since the rumblings of him leaving the team before the Tour de France - he did not get selected for the Tour.

It always seems strange when you don’t race someone for half a season because they are going to leave.

“Someone of the quality of Rohan, off the back of the Olympics, he would have been a big asset to that team here.

“It seems to go that way and it seems a bit stupid.”

Roglic in red jersey is ‘done deal’ – Wiggins

- -

Vuelta a España Can Roglic still win the green and polka dot jerseys as well as red? 15 HOURS AGO