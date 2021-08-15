Cycling La Vuelta | Stage 2 13:40-17:10

140km to go – Dangerous Demare

It's understandable that Demare is a hot favourite today. When he's good, he's very, very good – and the field of sprinters here at La Vuelta is not quite up to the same standard as we have seen in recent years. Indeed, Demare knows what it takes to win a Grand Tour stage, having taken victories in both the Tour and the Giro. If he were to win today, or on one of the other sprint stages, he would join that exclusive club of riders who have taken a win in all three of the Grand Tours. Omar Fraile is the only other rider on the start list who has the same opportunity to complete 'the set' at this edition of La Vuelta.

Groupama continue to do the lion's share of the chasing. The gap is 3'18".

145km to go – Deceuninck join the party

The Belgian squad is helping Groupama now to control this break. The gap is stable at 3'30", which is a bit more encouraging for our trio of leaders, but still not yet. the kind of margin that'll give any of them real hope of a victory.

We've also got our first glimpse of the breakaway.

150km to go – Gap grows

The time gap between the peloton and our three leaders (and the feral hogs) is now just over a minute. It's all being kept quite tight to be honest, perhaps a virtue of the very small time gaps created by yesterday's prologue. Azparren is the best-placed rider on the general classification, at +32 seconds.

No surprises that it's the team of today's out-and-out favourite Arnaud Demare (Groupama FDJ) pulling in the peloton.

155km to go – No TV pictures of the race yet

Which is all very retro-feeling in this era of non-stop, wall-to-wall televisation. Really puts the power back into the hands of the live blogger. If I tell you that the three men in the break have been joined by a pack of 50-60 feral hogs, that's what you have to believe.

Muahahahaha!

165km to go – The stage is underway

And immediately we have a breakaway. It's three riders from three of the smaller Spanish teams: Diego Rubio of Burgos BH, Sergio Roman Martin of Caja Rural (who you may remember briefly led the stage yesterday ) and Xabier Mikel Azparren of Euskaltel. They have a gap of 17 seconds, which might yet invite a few more riders over to try and join the fun, but on a day like this that is so heavily tipped to be a sprint, it's hard to see which other teams might bother.

166km to go – Fast, furious and fun!

That's what we're expecting of today's stage. The parcours says 'sprint' but the weather forecast says 'wind'. And as aficionados of the race like to say, La Vuelta, she is loco... If full pandemonium breaks out in the promised crosswinds this might yet turn into a GC day as well. Yum, yum, yum.

We're not quite ready to roll through kilometre zero just yet, the riders are still tackling the neutralised start. It's a 166-kilometre stage today. Welcome to the Stage 2 La Vuelta live blog!

Is La Vuelta 2021 more than Roglic vs Bernal vs Landa?

Fresh from winning the Olympic time trial gold medal, Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic will look to draw a line under his Tour de France heartbreak with victory in the third and final Grand Tour of the season. Just as he did in 2019 and 2020 – bouncing back from respective disappointments in the Giro and Tour – the 31-year-old will be drinking at the last chance saloon that is the Vuelta in a bid to end his season on a high.

Roglic entered the Tour with the aim of pushing compatriot Tadej Pogacar all the way following his penultimate day implosion in 2019 – only for a crash in the opening week to end his chances of yellow jersey glory. After withdrawing on the first weekend in the Alps, Roglic regrouped at the Tokyo Olympics and will take to the start of the Vuelta in Burgos with a gold medal in his trophy cabinet and the prospect of becoming only the third rider in history to win three Vuelta’s back-to-back-to-back very much in the offing.

In his bid to follow in the tyre tracks of Switzerland’s Tony Rominger (1992-94) and Spain’s Roberto Heras (2003-05), Roglic will be backed up by a strong Jumbo-Visma team which blends experience, youth, and uphill firepower. At the one end of the age spectrum, dependable Dutch duo Robert Gesink and Steven Kruijswijk will dovetail with the youthful climbing duo of Koen Bouwman and Sam Oomen; the American Sepp Kuss adds a little pizzazz (not to mention a viable Plan B) while powerhouse pair Nathan Van Hooydonck and Lennard Hofstede offer protection for the flat stages.

It’s a team that should inspire Roglic with confidence – and provided he had the legs, he will be favourite to retain his title on a route bookended by time trials and featuring no fewer than 10 uphill finishes.

Ineos and Bahrain to push Jumbo-Visma all the way

But what of his opponents? Ineos Grenadiers boast not one, but two Olympic gold medallists in Tokyo road race victor Richard Carapaz and Grand Tour debutant Tom Pidcock, who showed his versatility by winning the mountain bike race event in Japan. Neither, at least on paper, are the main focal point of an Ineos team that features the reigning Giro champion Egan Bernal and Britain’s Adam Yates.

Colombia’s Bernal showed that he was back to his best after a year struggling with back issues following his Tour de France win in 2019 – and victory this September would see the 24-year-old become the youngest ever winner of all three of cycling’s Grand Tours.

Movistar are continually given grief for fielding a leading triumvirate to major races – and usually this grief is wholly warranted once relations and tactics descend into total bedlam on the road. But Ineos Grenadiers have a potential quadrant once you throw into the equation Russia’s Pavel Sivakov, who came ninth in his debut Giro two years ago.

Through a combination of bad luck and unfortunate crashes, Sivakov has struggled to replicate that form since, and the 24-year-old will surely be in domestique mode on Spain. Quite who he will be supporting, however, remains a mystery and could well be decided on the road. Carapaz finished runner-up in last year’s Vuelta and came third in the Tour – although he could be tired after his Olympic exertions – while Yates did win the Volta a Catalunya earlier this spring, but has yet to tide a three-week race for Ineos. It’s no guarantee that Bernal will be top dog – especially if his back problems return – but if he does, the Colombian should be Roglic's principal adversary.

A strong support crew is completed by Ecuador’s Jhonatan Narvaez, Italy’s Salvatore Puccio and Dutchman Dylan van Baarle – but all eyes will be on 22-year-old Pidcock who has all the attributes in his locker to perhaps one day win a race like this. Like Remco Evenepoel, though, his debut Grand Tour may above all prove to be a learning curve: the Belgian tyro performed excellently for the first 10 days in the Giro for Deceuninck-QuickStep before tailing off after the first rest day and eventually abandoning following a crash.

Another rider who left the Giro following a high-speed spill was the Basque climber Mikel Landa, who looked to be in fine form before his race came to a sudden end in the frantic finale to Stage 5. Never before had the 31-year-old had such a chance to break his Grand Tour duck – and his good legs were there for everyone to see at the recent Vuelta a Burgos, which he won ahead of Fabio Aru.

Supporting Landa on a formidable Bahrain Victorious team will be this year’s Giro runner-up, Damiano Caruso, the Australian climber Jack Haig and the former Team Sky stalwart Wout Poels of the Netherlands. Haig saw his own Tour de France hopes dashed after breaking his collarbone in one of the crashes which peppered Stage 3, and the 27-year-old makes his return to action this Saturday.

Switzerland’s Gino Mader, who plucked a maiden Grand Tour stage win the day after Landa’s withdrawal from the Giro, is part of a support crew that also includes the experienced Japanese domestique Yukiya Arashiro, the Slovenian engine Jan Tratnik, and Ukraine’s Mark Padun, who made ripples by winning back-to-back mountain stages in the Dauphiné off the back of some serious weight-shedding on a high-altitude training camp this spring.

It’s hard seeing beyond Roglic, Bernal and Landa when it comes to conjuring up a predicted podium – but we all know how fast things can change during a Grand Tour.

