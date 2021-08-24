Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Premium Cycling La Vuelta | Stage 10 13:35-17:10 Live

105km: It's all happening out there...

Just a shame none of us can actually see it! The host broadcaster has yet to release the live images and so the events on the road are shrouded in mystery for now. Which is a shame because we're hearing that a large break of 30 riders had gone clear with a slender lead over the first part of the peloton, with that Jakobsen second peloton now over one minute down.

115km: Nine attackers caught, green jersey distanced

In the end it was nine riders who went clear after that move by Carapaz. They have been brought back but the split in the peloton has caught out the green jersey of Fabio Jakobsen. This is an interesting development because it could see the Alpecin-Fenix team of Jasper Philipsen take up pacing duties: the Belgian is only one point behind the Dutchman in the points classification so if he can pick up something at the intermediate sprint, then he could be back in green tonight. The gap between the two parts of the peloton is 45 seconds.

120km: Now Carapaz has a pop!

Bagioli's move comes to ziltch but then something far more interesting - no offence, Andrea - happens: the Olympic champion dances clear on his golden bike and in his golden eat-your-heart-out-Greg helmet. Richard Carapaz opens up a small gap, and while it comes to nothing, it does pre-empt a counter by six others while the peloton splits behind amid all the pent-up excitement.

125km: A few lumps and bumps

It's not entirely flat out there despite the appearance of the profile. The roads rise and fall as they leave bays or coastal towns before dropping down to the next - so someone, or a group of someones, could perhaps use one of these coastal hillocks as a springboard.

And look, that someone could well be Andrea Bagioli of Deceuninck-QuickStep. The Italian youngster has opened up a small gap on the front as he tests his legs entering the town of Castell del Ferro (Ironcastle, to you and me)...

135km: Very high average speed

The race covered either 49.3km or 50.2km (depending on who you believe: the Vuelta official site or ProCyclingStats) in the first hour which explains why it has been so difficult for anyone to make a move that sticks. The latest attempt features eight riders but it fizzles out quicker than a bowl of Rice Crispies goes soggy.

146km: Aaaand... back together

The escapees are reeled in after failing to get enough leeway from the peloton, which is pelting down the coast at a pace hardly conducive for scuttling away up the road. The longer this goes on, the less likely it is for a breakaway to go the distance today - especially with that climb coming up near the finish.

162km: Tratnik joins leaders

We now have a trio ahead as Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious) manages to bridge over to Meeus and Senechal. The trio only has a slender lead over the peloton, though, and there's another rider doing his best to join the party: Robert Stannard (Team BikeExchange). It's fair to say that this tailwind is making it hard for a breakaway to get a meaningful gap.

166km: Duo try their luck

Frenchman Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Belgium's Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) attack. This sparks a flurry of activity in their wake... But it remains to be seen if this will be the springboard for today's break - or just another fizzle-out.

179km: No breakaway so far

We're 10 klicks in and still we have not seen a break form from this long, stretched out peloton, which is trundling along at quite a fair lick thanks to the generous tailwind. Usually by this point in such a stage we'd see men in orange, purple and green/white off the front, so it's not quite sure what's happening in the Euskaltel, Burgos and Caja Rural camps. Perhaps they didn't have the right breakfast.

Poor Nico Denz and Lucas Hamilton both have mechanical issues so it will be a tricky chase back for the Team DSM and Team BikeExchange duo.

189km to go: Stage 10 under way!

The remaining 171 riders go under the kilometre zero banner and the second phase of this Vuelta is on the road. It's a balmy 29-degrees on the Costa Tropical with the wind currently a gentle-to-middling 12kmph. Hardly change-your-bib-shorts stuff for now. A reminder that Primoz Roglic is in red, Egan Bernal in white, Damiano Caruso in polka dots and Fabio Jacobsen in green.

Coastal winds and one climb 15km from the finish

Today's stage plays out almost entirely along the south coast of Spain to the west of Almeria - the riders dipping inland just for a Cat.2 climb which peaks out 15km from the finish ahead of a fast and technical descent and a flat run into Rincon de la Victoria. We're hearing reports that there could be some strong winds coming off the Mediterranean sea and so the riders will be on red alert for potential echelons forming. At 189km long, it's going to be another stressful day in the saddle - and who knows how the legs will respond after a day of rest...

La Vuelta a Espana 2021: Stage 10 profile Image credit: Eurosport

Movistar and Ineos could yet stop Roglic winning third Vuelta

Increasingly secure in red but with two riders from Movistar still breathing down his neck, Primoz Roglic is the firm favourite to win a third successive Vuelta – but Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez could still have their say. Egan Bernal and Adam Yates should not be discounted, either – although a slightly misfiring Ineos Grenadiers need to regroup and rethink ahead of the decisive final week.

The Ineos Grenadiers team of Egan Bernal (in white) lead Jumbo-Visma and Primoz Roglic (in red) during Stage 9 of La Vuelta 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

STAGE 9 RECAP - Caruso holds on to claim stunning Stage 9 win, Roglic lays down marker

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain - Victorious) claimed a stunning Stage 9 win at the Vuelta a Espana, while in the general classification fight Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) made a big statement in the red jersey ahead of the rest day.

The Bahrain – Victorious rider, who came second in the Giro earlier this year as well as taking another solo stage win there, was part of an early break of 11 riders, but was able to jump clear of the remnants of the move with 75km to go. It is only Caruso's fourth professional victory in a career that spans more than a decade.

At the base of the final climb – the Especial category Alto de Velefique – the 33-year-old had an advantage of 2'47" on the four chasers - Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Rafal Majka (UAE-Team Emirates), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën Team) – and 4'53" on a peloton that included Roglic.

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) was part of that main group of favourites and attacked on multiple occasions during the climb of Velefique, but Roglic closed down the moves from the Brit. Ultimately, Yates was caught and dropped by Enric Mas (Movistar) and Roglic, with the four-man chase pack also swallowed up.

The pairing of Mas and Roglic was strong enough to stay ahead of the other contenders for the red jersey, and they crossed the line about one minute down on Caruso. From there, it was another 44 seconds until the next rider crossed the line.Jack Haig (Bahrain - Victorious) was fourth and Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) fifth, with Yates taking sixth on the stage.

Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Mikel Landa (Team Jumbo-Visma) were the big casualties in the GC battle, finishing 2'10" and 5'04” in arrears to Roglic. Landa's GC is now effectively over, with Bahrain's focus likely shifting to support Jack Haig. Mas is now 28 seconds behind Roglic, second in the race for red with teammate López at 1’28” occupying the final podium place.

- - -

