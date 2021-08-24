Premium Cycling La Vuelta | Stage 11 13:35-17:10

The day Primoz Roglic lost the red jersey for a second time – and hit the deck on the final descent – could, oddly enough, prove to be the day the Slovenian effectively secured his third consecutive victory in la Vuelta.

With Australia’s Michael Storer (Team DSM) on his way to a superb second stage win of this Vuelta, Roglic attacked from the peloton to leave his GC rivals scrambling in his wake. If the Jumbo-Visma rider had wilfully conceded the red jersey – having let a large 31-man breakaway go 12 minutes up the road – he seemed determined to assert his authority on the race by extending his lead over his rivals.

Roglic went over the summit of the Puerto de Almachar with 20 seconds on a chase group containing Movistar duo Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez, and the Australian Jack Haig of Bahrain Victorious – his three closest opponents in the general classification.

But the Slovenian took too big a risk on a tight corner on the descent and lost his back wheel in the dust before skidding off the road – the defending champion brought down to earth with a bang after what appeared to be a huge statement of intent.

And Sean Kelly questioned the wisdom behind Roglic’s actions.

When it was put to him by Orla Chennaoui that Roglic’s move was a statement of intent, Kelly agreed but caveated the point.

“Yes, very much so, but the point we are in the race, the advantage that he has got and with how the team are riding, [it doesn’t make much sense],” began Kelly.

Attacking on the climb is one thing but taking that risk on the descent is another. He could have broken a collarbone or done major damage there, and he could be out of the race.

"It is not that the riders behind him are a major concern in the next few days over the big climbs. On Sunday's Stage 9, for example, [on a big climb] he was so dominant and he was able to match anybody.

"So I ask myself, 'why take this risk?'

If the finish was at the top of the climb then fine but taking that risk on that descent: mad stuff.

