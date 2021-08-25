Premium Radsport La Vuelta Männer | 12. Etappe 13:50-16:45

Stage 11 recap - Roglic bounces back to claim Stage 11 in thrilling finish

Six days after holding off Primoz Roglic for a hard-fought victory in Stage 6, Denmark’s Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) came very close to doubling up in Valdepenas de Jaen by doing exactly the same – only to be caught inside the final 150 metres of a thrilling uphill finale to Stage 11.

Vuelta a España Opinion: Magnificent Magnus caught at the death by ruthless Roglic in Stage 11 29 MINUTES AGO

The last man standing from a five-man breakaway, Cort stayed clear on the only categorised climb of the day – the Puerto de Locubin – before arriving at the foot of the ramped rise to the finish inside the final kilometre with just 15 seconds to play with.

But once Roglic kicked clear of the main pack with his Spanish rival Enric Mas in tow, Cort’s brave effort came to a painful end – the 28-year-old fading to the most misleading 25th place you will see all season.

Read the full report here

- - -

Vuelta a España 'I gave it everything' - Cort Nielsen reacts to dramatic Stage 11 finale 33 MINUTES AGO