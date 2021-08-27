Premium Cycling La Vuelta | Stage 13 13:35-17:10

'He will be concerned' - How Roglic will react to a second Vuelta crash in just three days

A second crash in three stages could impact how race favourite Primoz Roglic approaches the remainder of the Vuelta.

Vuelta a España 'He will be concerned' - How Roglic will react to a second Vuelta crash in just three days 15 HOURS AGO

That’s the view of the Breakaway panel, who watched the defending champion go to ground with 54 kilometres to go of Stage 12 following a pile up involving a number of other riders.

The Jumbo-Visma rider appeared to emerge without any serious injury to continue the race, eventually finishing in 12th place.

However, following a previous spill following an attempted attack on Stage 10, Sean Kelly believes the incidents will play on the Slovenian’s mind going forward.

“For Primoz Roglic, he had the crash already and today again another crash,” said Kelly. “He’s going to be thinking about that and it makes you a bit nervous because you think luck is not on your side and you need a bit of good luck to be in the right place and when the crashes occur.

“He will be a little concerned, but I don’t think it will affect him in the race.

“We didn’t see any close up shots of if he had any damage, I don’t think there were so then you say ‘I was unlucky again today but I came out lucky because I didn’t do any major damage.’”

Stage 12 recap - Redemption for Magnus Cort as Dane doubles up

Denmark’s Magnus Cort showed off his blistering form with an astonishing second win one day after he had his heart broken so close to the finish. In temperatures pushing 40 degrees in Andalusia, Cort was launched by his EF Education-Nippo team-mate Jens Keukeleire on the home straight in Cordoba and managed to hold off a late surge by Italian youngster Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) for the fifth Vuelta stage win of his career.

A second crash in three days provided a heart-in-mouth moment for defending champion Primoz Roglic, but the Slovenian recovered to finish the day safely in the main field.

Australia’s Michael Matthews and Italy’s Matteo Trentin were unable to deliver the goods after their respective BikeExchange and UAE Team Emirates squads moved heaven and earth to deliver their fastmen to the line following two tough climbs at the conclusion of a 175km Stage 12 that was ridden at a ferocious pace from start to finish.

Read the full report here

- - -

Vuelta a España 'He’s found his race' - Cort's Stage 12 victory signals more to come from all-rounder 16 HOURS AGO