Stage 17 recap - Roglic grabs red after cracking Bernal on Covadonga

The Vuelta a Espana finally came alive in the sodden Asturias mountains on Wednesday with a superb Jumbo-Visma one-two which saw Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic establish a hefty lead over his general classification rivals at Lagos de Covadonga. American teammate Sepp Kuss led the chasers home 1:35 down on the Stage 17 winner as Roglic moved back into the red jersey for a third time in this race after a third stage win.

Roglic now leads Spain’s Enric Mas by 2:22 with a second Movistar rider, Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez, in third place at 3:11. The defending champion rode clear of the main pack with 61km remaining of the 186km stage in the Picos de Europa national park, covering a gutsy all-or-nothing move from the Colombian Egan Bernal.

Bernal, the reigning Giro d’Italia champion wearing the white jersey as best young rider, threw the dice early after his Ineos Grenadiers team paved the way and strung out the main pack on both ascents of the Collada Llomena climb. The duo opened up a lead of over two minutes on the chasers before Roglic dropped Bernal 7.5km from the finish with a stinging attack on the steepest section of the final climb.

Bernal was caught by the pursuers inside the final two kilometres and finished in the Kuss group alongside British teammate Adam Yates, Movistar’s Mas and Lopez, and Bahrain Victorious pair Jack Haig and Gino Mader. Kuss kicked clear on the final ramp to complete the perfect day for Jumbo-Visma, the American pipping Lopez and Yates on the line to rise one place to seventh on GC.

A brutal and rain-soaked day saw Norway’s Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) relinquish the race lead and drop to 11th place in the standings after crashing on the treacherous descent of the penultimate climb having already been distanced by the favourites. Frenchman Guillaume Martin, the Cofidis rider who trailed Eiking by 54 seconds entering the stage, dug in deep but was dropped by the chase group on the final climb. Martin falls from second to fifth in the new-look top ten.

- - -

