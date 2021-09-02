Premium Cycling La Vuelta | Stage 19 13:40-17:15

Stage 18 recap

A late attack on the gruelling double-digit ramps of the climb known as the Angliru’s evil sister saw Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez reel in Spain’s David de la Cruz before holding off the chase from the red jersey Primoz Roglic, teammate Enric Mas and the white jersey Egan Bernal.

‘Superman’ Lopez crossed the line on the cloud-capped summit of the highest paved road in the Cantabrian mountains in Asturias with a punch of the air as he secured his Movistar team their first stage win in this year’s Grand Tours. Slovenia’s Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) took second place 14 seconds in arrears after zipping clear of Spaniard Mas (Movistar) and Colombia’s Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) on the stinging 17% ramp in the last kilometre of the brutal final climb.

Bahrain Victorious duo Jack Haig and Gino Mader finished in a chase group alongside De la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) and Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) just under one minute behind, before Roglic’s teammate Sepp Kuss and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) completed the top 10 on what was arguably the queen stage of the race.

Despite missing out on back-to-back mountaintop wins, defending champion Roglic moved 2:30 clear of Mas in the general classification, with Lopez now 2:53 back in third place. Australia’s Haig retained his fourth place while Bernal moved into the top five after another difficult day for Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) saw the Frenchman drop four places to ninth.

Is Sepp Kuss a future Grand Tour champion? Pundits disagree

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) is a future Grand Tour winner in the making”, according to 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins.

The American is playing second fiddle to Primoz Roglic at La Vuelta but still sits seventh in the general classification.

He took second behind Roglic on Wednesday’s stage on the Covadonga, even managing to share a brief smirk with the teammate as he wound up his sprint finish.

“I’m a big fan of Sepp. This guy is a future Grand Tour winner in the making," said Wiggins.

“I almost worry that he’s too nice. I think he loves it [a support role]. He’s got someone in Primoz Roglic that he’s going to learn so much from.

“But we’ve seen so many riders try to take that mantle of leadership and they don’t live up the performance that they did as a worker. And some people just excel riding for other people and I think he’s one of them.”

However, Brian Smith was keen to add a dose of realism to The Breakaway sofa and quickly dismissed the clamour.

“I’d love to see him win a Grand Tour but I don’t think he will,” said Smith.

“I don’t think he’s a leader, I think he’s a support person. It’s bit like Sean Yates – always wants to work on the front, be the first to put their hand up to do all the work. I don’t think he wants the limelight.

“He doesn’t have a good enough time trial, he’s certainly one of the best climbers in the pro peloton, but some of these riders get a lot of confidence from helping others and don’t want to do it themselves.”

- - -

