Fabio Jakobsen crashed at the start

We're hearing that the Dutchman went down shortly after kilometre zero but that he's back on his bike and all okay. Jakobsen was second yesterday behind Belgium's Jasper Philipsen on his return to Grand Tour sprinting following his horrific crash in the Tour de Pologne last year.

195km: Gibbons move comes to nothing

There's an early attack from South Africa's Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) but he can't get much headway from the peloton, which is zipping along at quite a fair lick.

202.8km to go: Stage 3 is under way

We're only on the third day but the first summit finish of this year's race - the first of 10 uphill finishes in total - is on the cards with the Cat.1 ascent of Picon Blanco deciding the outcome of this 202.8km slog through the Spanish heat. The riders have rolled out of the neutral zone and the race has got going.

Stage 2 recap: Philipsen wins the sprint

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Fenix) produced a sensational burst of speed to pip Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck – QuickStep) and claim the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Belgian jumped off the wheel of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) and held off the late surge of Jakobsen to take the stage into Burgos, after Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) was delivered into the finish well by teammate Matteo Trentin, but started his sprint just a few metres too soon. Matthews finished on the stage podium, after being outstripped by Philipsen and Jakobsen.

- - -

