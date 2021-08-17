Radsport
La Vuelta | Männer | 4. Etappe
13:50-16:45
How can I watch the Vuelta?
You can watch the race unfold on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app and Eurosport 1 across the three weeks.
Vuelta a España
'The sharpest he's ever been' - Adam Yates looking in fine form to challenge Roglic
An ad-free livestream of the Vuelta a Espana 2021 will run throughout the event on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.
You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries. Watch it all with GCN+ on any device.
Stage 3 recap - Veteran Taaramae wins on Picon Blanco to take red jersey
A decade after his first (and last) stage win on the Vuelta, and five years after he last tasted success on a Grand Tour at the Giro, Rein Taaramae got the better of his breakaway companions to secure a double-whammy: victory and the red jersey on the first summit finish of the race.
Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert veteran Taaramae proved the strongest of an eight-man move on the double-digit ramps of Picon Blanco, the Vuelta a Burgos climb being used for the first time in the Spanish tour. After a series of attacks from the American Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) and France’s Lilian Calmejane (AG2R-Citroen) caused an initial shake-out, 34-year-old Taaramae took off with two kilometres remaining to take his first WorldTour win in five years.
Read Felix Lowe's full report here.
- - -
You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries.
Vuelta a España
Could this be the year Movistar’s trident comes good?
Vuelta a España
The Breakaway - Adam Yates could be Roglic's biggest threat