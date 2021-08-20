Premium Cycling La Vuelta | Stage 8 13:35-16:45

Expert analysis

It was another devastating statement of intent from the 2019 and 2020 champion at the Vuelta as he again looks set to dominate the latter stages of the Grand Tour he has enjoyed so much success at.

Speaking on The Breakaway couch, Blythe and Pridham broke down the approach of the 31-year-old Slovenian which has proved so effective at Grand Tours for Jumbo-Visma - and at the Vuelta, in particular.

'We never see him attack' - The secret to Roglic's success at Grand Tours as he takes red jersey

"Ultimately, Roglic in the past, the way he has always gained time, if there are time bonuses available, he just chips away at them," Blythe explained.

We never really see him attack, ever, at a Grand Tour, he is always just chipping away at points.

"They didn't do a lot, but he did what he needed to do. That's all he did today. They don't have to control it, they just have to be in the right position and then he can just use that sprint that he's got, the finish he has got at the end of a climb, not many people can match it.

"Slowly, he just plugs away. There have not been many big time gaps, but he has just been able to stretch his lead by doing a minute-and-a-half sprint and he will keep doing that.

"They don't need to put the team at the front to try and demolish everything, there's no point. They can just rely on him at the finish."

Pridham, the sports director for Israel Start-Up Nation, added: "They are just in the right place at the right time. Jumbo were in a good position with Roglic.

"It was never in any doubt and he was never in any trouble or anything like that. All credit to Magnus [Cort] today - he was superb. What a day!"

