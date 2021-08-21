Premium Cycling La Vuelta | Stage 9 13:35-17:10

Stage 8 recap

Fabio Jakobsen seized a second stage victory at the 2021 Vuelta in what ended up being a very fast finish into La Manga.

The 24-year-old Dutchman opened his sprint at the perfect time after being guided masterfully through the maelstrom by his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates.

The points garnered from his win today were enough for Jakobsen to unseat Philipsen from his position as leader of the green jersey competition. Jakobsen will now get the honour of pulling on the maillot verde as the race returns once again to the mountains.

'Magnificent' - Watch Jakobsen storm to thrilling victory in La Manga

Expert analysis

Speaking on The Breakaway couch, Adam Blythe and Cherie Pridham broke down the approach of Primoz Roglic and the methods of the 31-year-old Slovenian which have proved so effective at Grand Tours for Jumbo-Visma - and at the Vuelta, in particular.

'We never see him attack' - The secret to Roglic's success at Grand Tours as he takes red jersey

"Ultimately, Roglic in the past, the way he has always gained time, if there are time bonuses available, he just chips away at them," Blythe explained.

We never really see him attack, ever, at a Grand Tour, he is always just chipping away at points.

"They didn't do a lot, but he did what he needed to do. That's all he did today. They don't have to control it, they just have to be in the right position and then he can just use that sprint that he's got, the finish he has got at the end of a climb, not many people can match it.

"Slowly, he just plugs away. There have not been many big time gaps, but he has just been able to stretch his lead by doing a minute-and-a-half sprint and he will keep doing that.

"They don't need to put the team at the front to try and demolish everything, there's no point. They can just rely on him at the finish."

Pridham, the sports director for Israel Start-Up Nation, added: "They are just in the right place at the right time. Jumbo were in a good position with Roglic.

"It was never in any doubt and he was never in any trouble or anything like that. All credit to Magnus [Cort] today - he was superb. What a day!"

- - -

