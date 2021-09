Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - 'Strength like no other' - Why Jumbo-Visma are the 'best team in the world'

"They've got strength in depth in that squad like no other. They are probably the best team in the world at the moment. They consistently do it and their leader consistently delivers," said Wiggins as Jumbo-Visma grabbed a stranglehold on the Vuelta for the third straight year.

