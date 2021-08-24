Primoz Roglic relinquished the red jersey on Stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana, but it could have been much worse as the Jumbo-Visma rider crashed on the descent into Rincon de la Victoria at the end of the 189km ride from Roquetas de Mar.

Roglic made a move on the Category 2 Puerto de Almáchar in an attempt to put time into his GC rivals but the race leader lost his back wheel and skidded on a tight, dusty bend on the descent. He remounted but rode into Rincon de la Victoria with those who he had tried to distance: Enric Mas, Miguel Angel Lopez (both Movistar) and Jack Haig (Team Bahrain Victorious).

Michael Storer (DSM) produced a sensational ride to solo to victory and add Stage 10 to Stage 7, with Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) – fifth on the day – riding into red.

And in the post-race Breakaway show, Sean Kelly questioned the decision-making of the two-time Vuelta winner.

When it was put to him by Orla Chennaoui that Roglic’s move was a statement of intent, Kelly agreed but caveated the point.

“Yes, very much so, but the point we are in the race, the advantage that he has got and with how the team are riding, [it doesn’t make much sense],” began Kelly.

Attacking on the climb is one thing but taking that risk on the descent is another. He could have broken a collarbone or done major damage there, and he could be out of the race.

"It is not that the riders behind him are a major concern in the next few days over the big climbs. On Sunday's Stage 9, for example, [on a big climb] he was so dominant and he was able to match anybody.

"So I ask myself, 'why take this risk?'

If the finish was at the top of the climb then fine but taking that risk on that descent: mad stuff.

However, Nicolas Roche, team-mate of stage winner Storer, praised the Slovenian's attacking instincts.

“I mean for the last decade we have been complaining about the GC riders not attacking and [we have a] GC rider attacking and we are saying he shouldn't,” began Roche.

"Apparently he talked with the team so it was planned, and it wasn't just a statement. So, I mean someone who's just racing with their heart and going for it, why not? Fair play to him as well. He took a chance, and it didn’t work out. It's exciting.



"We were always complaining about the lack of action now we're action-packed."

La Vuelta returns on Wednesday with the hilly Stage 11 from Antequera to Valdepenas de Jaen.

- - -

