Vuelta a Espana 2021 - ‘Taking that risk on the descent...mad stuff!’ – Sean Kelly on Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic made a statement of intent in Stage 10 – and was then brought back down to earth with a bang. A crash on the final descent wiped out any advantages the Slovenian had made on his main GC rivals and Sean Kelly has called his actions "mad stuff."

00:01:54, an hour ago