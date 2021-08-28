Romain Bardet timed his effort to perfection to take an impressive Stage 14 victory at the Vuelta a Espana.

The Team DSM rider went clear in the final kilometres of the stage, bringing back a spirited Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroen) on the slopes of the final climb.

Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) finished second 44 seconds behind Bardet with Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) recovering from a nasty crash with a car to end in third.

Odd Christian Eiking battled admirably to hang on to the red jersey, despite an impressive swashbuckling attack from Guillaume Martin's Cofidis team late-on. In the end Eiking did lose a handful of seconds to second-placed Martin, but not enough to seriously dent his lead. Martin will have another bite of the apple tomorrow when the race continues in the mountains of Castile y Leon.

