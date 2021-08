Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 – ‘That doesn’t mean he isn’t suffering!’ - Addy Engels on ‘comfortable’ Primoz Roglic

Jumbo-Visma DS Addy Engels insists that Primoz Roglic is still suffering, despite his comfortable demeanour at the 2021 Vuelta a Espana. You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:07, an hour ago