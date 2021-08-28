Jay Vine’s bid for glory on Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana was dashed by a collision with a car.

Vine, who recently signed a new contract with Alpecin-Fenix, got himself in the break and was being talked up by the Eurosport commentary team as a likely stage winner.

With 35 kilometres to go in the stage to Pico Villuercas, Vine called for a bottle from a car.

Vuelta a España 'The spririt is high in the team' - Bardet reacts to to Stage 14 win 4 MINUTES AGO

He reached out to grab the bottle but inexplicably got too close to the car. His back wheel went from under him and the Australian crashed to the tarmac.

“That was horrible,” said Eurosport commentator Carlton Kirby. “Oh, dreadful.”

Vuelta a España : Stage 14 - Jay Vine involved in nasty crash with car

Eurosport expert Dan Lloyd added: “Even if you haven’t broken any bones, hitting the deck at that speed on a descent, it always takes a lot out of you.

“The roads are hard and that has hit Jay Vine hard.

It’s such an unfortunate situation for a man we were bigging up just a few moments before as a potential winner of this stage.

“Let's hope it is nothing more than the shock of hitting the road and losing skin.”

Vine was visibly shaken and required treatment for his wounds, but to his credit he picked himself up and chased hard to come home in third behind stage winner Romain Bardet

On a dramatic day in the Vuelta, Dani Navarro took a corner at too high a speed and crashed into Sep Vanmarcke, taking both off the road.

Vuelta a España : Stage 14 - Navarro collides with Vanmarcke

- - -

Vuelta a España Vuelta a España : Stage 14 highlights as Bardet sweeps to victory 24 MINUTES AGO