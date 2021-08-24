Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - ‘The boy from Perth is going to do it again!’ - Michael Storer doubles up on Stage 10

Michael Storer doubled up at the Vuelta, adding Stage 10 to his Stage 7 success. Primoz Roglic lost the red jersey to Odd Christian Eiking who finished fifth on the day. The Jumbo-Visma rider, attempting to put time into the majority of his GC rivals on the final descent into Rincon de la Victoria, suffered a spill but recovered to cross the line with his rivals.

00:01:28, an hour ago