Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - ‘The hunt for seconds is dangerous!’ – Primoz Roglic crashes trying to put time into rivals

Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic, attempting to put time into the majority of his GC rivals on the final descent into Rincon de la Victoria, suffered a spill but recovered to cross the line with his rivals. You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:38, 8 minutes ago