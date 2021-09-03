Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - 'Unbelievable stuff' - Magnus Cort roars to Stage 19 win from breakaway

Magnus Cort powered to a third win thanks to some selfless support from his EF Education-Nippo teammate Lawson Craddock in the breakaway on a day of high drama on La Vuelta. Cort and Craddock were part of an initial 24-man move which was whittled down to seven riders over the course of a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase from the peloton during a rolling Stage 19 in Galicia.

00:02:45, 13 minutes ago