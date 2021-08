Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 – ‘We are only here for stage wins’ – Magnus Cort ahead of Stage 10 breakaway opportunity

EF Education – Nippo rider Magnus Cort – winner of Stage 6 of this year’s Vuelta – said pre-Stage 10 that his team were looking for further stage successes. EF Education – Nippo team leader Hugh Carthy abandoned on Stage 7 of the race. You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:04, 18 minutes ago