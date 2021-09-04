Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) has apologised for quitting La Vuelta on the penultimate day in a huff.
The Colombian was pictured clambering into a team car on Stage 20 after seeing his podium hopes evaporate, rather than completing the final 20km.
Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) moved into third in the general classification after profiting from a split involving Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and Enric Mas (Movistar).
Lopez 'spat the dummy like a spoilt child' by quitting with 20km to go
Lopez’s withdrawal left a sour taste with Eurosport experts Bradley Wiggins and Brian Smith, with the latter saying he had “spat the dummy like a spoilt child”.
And the 27-year-old has now admitted he was wrong to abandon the race.
“Why did I abandon? We’re humans, not machines,” Lopez told Spanish radio.
“At times we’re made of flesh and bone. What remains is asking forgiveness to team and fans. It was a mistake to not finish.”
Lopez’s withdrawal came just two days after his brilliant win on the queen stage, his fourth victory at a Grand Tour.
‘It’s sackable’ – What was Lopez thinking?
