Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 – ‘You just never know’ – Why Primoz Roglic must be wary of Egan Bernal

He might be seventh in the general classification, 4’21” off leader Odd Christian Eiking, but Bradley Wiggins insists Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) should not be written off at La Vuelta just yet. The Colombian has failed to reproduce his exploits from the Giro d’Italia, where he swept to a maiden pink jersey to banish concerns he was a spent force after a year battling back trouble.

00:00:50, 41 minutes ago