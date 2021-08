Cycling

Vuelta a Espana - ‘Adam Yates looks to have better legs than Egan Bernal’ – Blythe on the ‘awful’ situation at Ineos

Daniel Lloyd called Ineos Grenadiers’ tactics confusing after another day of struggles for the British-based team. Egan Bernal finished ninth on the day with team-mate Adam Yates in sixth and Adam Blythe says that the Colombian’s lack of form has put Ineos in an awful situation.

