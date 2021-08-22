Ineos Grenadiers once again came in for criticism for their tactics at the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday. Egan Bernal again showed weakness on Stage 9. Damian Caruso (Team Bahrain Victorious) claimed a solo win following a 188km-ride from Puerto-Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique as Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) made a big statement in the red jersey ahead of the race's first rest day.

Ineos, it appeared, had a plan when they took control of the second half of the stage: set a relentless pace on the front, then send one of their leaders – Bernal, Yates or Richard Carapaz – up the road to try to apply pressure to race leader Roglic.

And yet it was Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic who managed to ride away from the majority of his GC rivals, with Bernal, in particular, struggling on the ascent of the Alto de Velefique.

“It was all a little bit confusing and I don't really know where they're going to go from here,” began Lloyd.

Adam Blythe agreed, adding that the dynamic within the team – Bernal as de facto leader – was a tricky position for Ineos to manage given Yates’ superior form and legs.

“Yeah, I think it's an awful situation for that team to be in.

“I think what they wanted to happen today was to send Adam Yates up the road, which they did.

The problem is that Egan wasn't feeling good.

"So as soon as he attacked, it put Egan on the back foot as I think Adam is in better form, but it's hard not to back the Colombian – due to his results he was named team leader, but I think Adam looks to have better legs than him.

“So, I think he was trying to keep as close as he could without disrespecting Egan. But there comes a point within the team where they [have to] say: ‘Okay Egan we will help you, will do what we need to do to keep you on GC. But Adam, you clearly have great legs. We need to use you as much as we can, if you attack and drop Egan. So be it, it's fine.’

“But if they don't, I think it's going to just hamper them even more - both of their opportunities, not just one of the two.”

