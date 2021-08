Cycling

Vuelta a España: Highlights as Primoz Roglic bounces back to take Stage 11 win

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic timed his attack to perfection to take Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana. Movistar pair Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez finished second and third respectively. You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:11, 44 minutes ago