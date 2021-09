Cycling

Vuelta a Espana - Stage 18 highlights: Miguel Angel Lopez wins in misty mountains as Primoz Roglic closes on third title

A late attack on the gruelling double-digit ramps of the climb known as the Angliru’s evil sister saw Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez reel in Spain’s David de la Cruz before holding off the chase from the red jersey Primoz Roglic, teammate Enric Mas and the white jersey Egan Bernal.

00:04:51, an hour ago