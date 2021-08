Cycling

Vuelta - 'It's amazing' - Sean Kelly pays tribute to 'unbelievable' Fabio Jakobsen recovery from crash.

La Vuelta 2021 cycling - 'It was frightening to see' - Sean Kelly pays tribute to the 'unbelievable' Fabio Jakobsen after his recovery from the horror crash.

00:02:55, an hour ago