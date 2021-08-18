Cycling legend Sean Kelly has paid tribute to the 'unbelievable' Fabio Jakobsen after his recovery from his horror crash and victory on Stage 4 of La Vuelta.

The 24-year-old’s recovery has been nothing short of remarkable, culminating in this impressive stage victory at Molina de Aragón, and Eurosport expert Kelly spoke of the incredible comeback and all that went into it.

Speaking on commentary during the pancake-flat Stage 5, Kelly hailed all the work and bravery that has gone in to Jakobsen recovering and getting back to the top of the sport he loves.

"When we think back to the big crash last year in Poland, it was just frightening to see and not nice to see," Kelly told Eurosport.

"We were wondering if he would ever come back to being normal again, not even to ride his bike.

It's amazing the recovery that he has had so quickly. The way he has come back from those injuries, and to be at this level again at this time, it's just an unbelievable thing to see.

"It's an amazing thing to see and he has been thanking everyone - the hospital, his family, the team - there is so much work and sacrifice that has gone into it. That's a long, hard recovery but he was prepared to do that.

"Then to win a stage in a big three-weeker, for Jakobsen that was a huge relief and achievement. After all the hard work, it's just wonderful to see."

Fellow Eurosport expert Brian Smith added in Tuesday's Breakaway: “From where he was last year. He showed good form in Wallonie but you have to take into consideration the team totally believed in him.

“We had an interview with Wilfried Peeters (Deceuninck-Quick-Step Sporting Director) and he totally believed in him today.

“He picked the right wheel and the question was whether he was strong enough. We knew he was fast enough but was he strong enough?

“He was definitely strong enough and I just want to put it out there – he looks as though he could be the best sprinter in the world right now after this.”

Orla Chennaoui suggested on the post-stage show that Jakobsen's psychological recovery was just as important as the recovery to his body in order to get him competing at the highest level once more.

“It’s not just the physical recovery, which in itself is remarkable, but mentally to put himself in that position at the pointy end of a sprint is terrifying enough for most of us never mind when you’ve been through what he’s been through,” she said.

Magnus Backstedt added: “Especially from about 1500 metres into 200 metres, that’s usually where the crazy part is and where you have to take those risks and go through gaps that aren’t quite there.

“Having the mental stability and strength to not start hesitating… because the moment you start hesitating is the moment you put yourself in even more danger.

“The work they must have done on his mental strength and recovery as well, to look back on these things and put himself back in that situation and not expect it to happen again, it takes a very special character to do that.”

