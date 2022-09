Cycling

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd react to Julian Alaphilippe’s positive injury update

Julian Alaphilippe will be able to begin full training “in the not-too-distant future” according to his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team after he crashed out of La Vuelta. It's a major boost for the Frenchman's hopes to defend his rainbow jersey at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships at the end of this month. Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd react to the news.

00:03:02, Yesterday at 13:28