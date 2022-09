Cycling

‘All the motorbikes stopped!’ – Remco Evenepoel rages at commissaire after crash

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) crashed with 45km to go of Stage 12 of the Vuelta. And according to Eurosport expert Dan Lloyd on commentary, the crash was “entirely his own fault”. However, the 22-year-old rode up alongside a car and raged at the commissaires inside it as he attempted to get back on.

00:00:24, 14 minutes ago