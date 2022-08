Cycling

‘Almost unreal!’ – Jay Vine giddy after shift from indoor cyclist to La Vuelta stage winner

Zwift sensation Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed his first pro victory on Stage 6 at La Vuelta.

00:01:43, 2 hours ago