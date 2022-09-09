A minute’s silence was held in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Stage 19 at La Vuelta.

British riders led the tribute behind the national flag on the start line. Ben Turner and Tao Geoghegan Hart were joined by team-mates from British team Ineos Grenadiers, while Hugh Carthy and James Shaw (both EF Education-EasyPost), Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious), Dan McLay (Arkea Samsic) and Chris Froome (Israel Premier-Tech) all lined up at the front.

Australian trio Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Luke Plapp (Ineos) were also prominent.

Ineos wore black armbands for Friday’s stage around Talavera de la Reina.

Richard Carapaz, Chris Froome, Hugh Carthy, Dan McLay, James Shaw, Ben Turner, Luke Plapp, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Dylan Van Baarle, Carlos Rodriguez and others observe a minute's silence for the Queen Image credit: Getty Images

