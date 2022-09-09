A minute’s silence was held in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Stage 19 at La Vuelta.
The Queen, who ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, died aged 96 at her residence in Balmoral on Thursday.
Ad
British riders led the tribute behind the national flag on the start line. Ben Turner and Tao Geoghegan Hart were joined by team-mates from British team Ineos Grenadiers, while Hugh Carthy and James Shaw (both EF Education-EasyPost), Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious), Dan McLay (Arkea Samsic) and Chris Froome (Israel Premier-Tech) all lined up at the front.
Vuelta a España
Covid withdrawals could be 'disastrous' for Vuelta - Lloyd
Australian trio Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Luke Plapp (Ineos) were also prominent.
Ineos wore black armbands for Friday’s stage around Talavera de la Reina.
As Britain mourns, the world of sport has paid tribute – with many British events being suspended or cancelled.
Richard Carapaz, Chris Froome, Hugh Carthy, Dan McLay, James Shaw, Ben Turner, Luke Plapp, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Dylan Van Baarle, Carlos Rodriguez and others observe a minute's silence for the Queen
Image credit: Getty Images
- - -
Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
Vuelta a España
Ineos must be willing 'to lose massively' to stop Evenepoel - Blythe
Vuelta a España
Hayter abandons La Vuelta due to COVID-19
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad