Chris Froome ‘a little surprised’ to see Remco Evenepoel crack and expects 'big GC battle' on Stage 15 at La Vuelta

Chris Froome admits he was “a little surprised” to see Remco Evenepoel crack on Saturday and believes his rivals will try to gain more time on the red jersey on Stage 15 which features another summit finish into Sierra Nevada. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:16, an hour ago