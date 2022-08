Cycling

Chris Froome on being at La Vuelta again in 2022 - 'Very different atmosphere to Tour de France'

Chris Froome gives his thoughts on being at La Vuelta again in 2022 - 'It's a very different atmosphere to the Tour de France'. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:15, an hour ago