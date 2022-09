Cycling

‘Crikey!’ – Nelson Oliviera almost crashes into fans and parked car in scary moment at La Vuelta

Nelson Oliveira careered off the road, then almost crashed into a group of fans and a car parked on the side of the road.

00:00:16, an hour ago