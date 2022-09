Cycling

Did Remco Evenepoel really have a puncture on Stage 16 at La Vuelta?

A crazy finale to what was dubbed a "flat" stage by organisers saw Remco Evenepoel apparently suffer a mechanical as the race went uphill and Primoz Roglic drop a sensational attack – before coming crashing down to earth with a mad crash.

00:01:48, an hour ago