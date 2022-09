Cycling

‘Down goes Roglic!’ – Watch extraordinary finish to Stage 16 at La Vuelta

What have you just done, Primoz? The three-time defending champion concocted the most bizarre crash in the closing metres to undo his brilliant attack. Roglic remounted to cross the line, bloodied and bruised, before slumping to the tarmac in pain and disbelief.

00:04:57, an hour ago