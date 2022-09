Cycling

Enric Mas needs to take time on Remco Evenepoel 'sooner rather than later' at La Vuelta - Adam Blythe

Two big climbs are on the menu on Stage 18 at La Vuelta - could we see more drama involving Remco Evenepoel in the red jersey?

00:03:26, 16 minutes ago