He may not be challenging for Grand Tour jerseys right now, but Chris Froome can still claim an “enormous victory” by winning a stage at La Vuelta, according to Eurosport expert Robbie McEwen.

Froome has had a nightmare start in Spain – finishing outside the top 100 in all individual stages – as much of the cheer surrounding his third place on Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France has dissipated.

The Brit has blamed “quite bad” Covid symptoms for disrupting his preparations for La Vuelta, where he is chasing a first stage victory since his freak horror crash in 2019.

Talk turned to Froome on Eurosport commentary during Stage 8 when he was pictured chatting with former team-mate Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), with McEwen praising the 37-year-old's resilience.

“I was one of those saying he won’t make it back to the Chris Froome of old, the Tour de France, Vuelta, Giro winning Chris Froome,” said the Australian.

“But certainly he can be a factor on certain days, certain races, when he has a really good day. And hope springs eternal.

“Look at the Tour de France – he was suffering like anything, he was amongst the first riders dropped on hard days. Then he got himself into the break on the stage to Alpe d’Huez and finished third.”

'Tough' – Froome reveals 'quite bad' Covid symptoms ruined his preparations

McEwen believes Froome is now saving himself for one big stab at landing that elusive victory later in the race.

“So I think what Chris Froome is doing is riding as conservatively as possible, losing time in this Vuelta, and he’s going to try and find the right day to get in the break and see if he can jag himself a Grand Tour stage win," continued McEwen.

“That would be a magnificent return. It’s not the Chris Froome of old, it’s not a Tour de France overall win, but it would certainly be an enormous victory in terms of his career and what he’s gone through to get to the point he’s at now after those horrific injuries."

Froome was left in intensive care after suffering a catalogue of injuries during a training crash ahead of the 2019 Criterium de Dauphine, including a punctured lung, broken leg and fractured ribs.

Although he was back racing just eight months later, his comeback has proved exceptionally challenging. He has since moved from Ineos, the scene of his seven Grand Tour wins, to Israel-Premier Tech and is awaiting that elusive win.

He is currently fighting back from a Covid infection, which saw him leave the Tour de France before Stage 18 and derail his Vuelta build-up.

“It’s been tough,” Froome told Eurosport ahead of Stage 8.

“I think everything was on track towards the end of the Tour de France. I was hoping to build through the Tour, take a small recovery and then really come to the Vuelta in good shape.

“But unfortunately having to leave the Tour de France with Covid really disrupted my preparations for the Vuelta.

“I was dealing with quite bad symptoms and it definitely affected my preparation coming into the Vuelta.”

