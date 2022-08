Cycling

Fred Wright claims ‘legs were almost too good’ after another near-miss at La Vuelta on Stage 5

Fred Wright was denied again at a Grand Tour after a spirited display resulted in another near-miss at La Vuelta on Stage 5.

00:01:06, an hour ago