Cycling

Fred Wright ‘will obviously be getting more frustrated’ as wait for win continues at La Vuelta - Dan Lloyd

Fred Wright’s wait for a breakthrough win goes on after another near-miss on Stage 5 at La Vuelta, with the Brit claiming his legs were “almost too good”. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:22, 43 minutes ago