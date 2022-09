Cycling

'Go for stage wins and forget about GC,' Adam Blythe urges Chris Froome after La Vuelta

After showing promise at the Tour de France, particularly with a third place on Alpe d'Huez, Chris Froome's stock has sunk again after a quiet three weeks at La Vuelta. So what's next for the Brit? Adam Blythe reveals his hopes for the four-time Tour de France champion.

00:01:23, an hour ago