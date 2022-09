Cycling

‘Heartbreaker’ Remco Evenepoel sweeps past Enric Mas and Robert Gesink to win Stage 18 at La Vuelta

You have to feel for Robert Gesink. The Dutchman, chasing a victory to ease Jumbo-Visma’s pain at Primoz Roglic’s exit, was overhauled in the final kilometre by Remco Evenepoel and Enric Mas. The day went to Evenepoel again, with the Belgian cementing his position in the red jersey. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:42, an hour ago