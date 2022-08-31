Julian Alaphilippe’s exit from La Vuelta is a “huge blow” for the Frenchman and his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl leader Remco Evenepoel, according to Dan Lloyd on The Breakaway.

It leaves Evenepoel with a support cast of just five as he bids to carry the red jersey into Madrid, following Pieter Serry’s withdrawal due to Covid earlier in the race.

With a bunch of climbing still on the menu in Spain, Quick-Step will be stretched to the limit to control the peloton without their super domestique in tow.

“It was really heartbreaking to watch,” said Lloyd.

“You’ve got to feel for the guy, and feel for the race and the fans. So many people are watching the Vuelta and looking forward to seeing Alaphilippe first and foremost help his team-mate Evenepoel but also maybe even have an opportunity for himself.

“You can tell that he wasn’t going to get back up and [he was] eventually taken away in an ambulance. It’s clearly something with his shoulder but it’s a huge blow for him, the race and for Evenepoel as well.”

Alaphilippe has had a year to forget as a string of setbacks have denied him the chance to light up the sport with his swashbuckling attacks.

He somersaulted off his bike on the white roads of Tuscany during Strade Bianche in March, then missed Milan-San Remo a fortnight later after contracting bronchitis.

'Wind blowing through is massive' - Astonishing replays of Alaphilippe group crash

Alaphilippe rediscovered his groove ahead of Liege-Bastogne-Liege, where he was wiped out in a big crash that left him with a collapsed lung and multiple fractures.

He tried in vain to return for the Tour de France before winning on his Quick-Step comeback at the Tour de Wallonie – a party that was popped 48 hours later when he tested positive for Covid and was forced out of the race.

He was using La Vuelta to build form and fitness ahead of the UCI World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, acting as a super domestique for Evenepoel in the mountains, but after his crash on Wednesday Adam Blythe has declared his season over.

“I think that will be him for the year now. He’ll be done and dusted,” said Blythe.

“I don’t think he’ll even try to come back for any races, he’ll just say: ‘Right. That’s it, I’m done. I’m going to focus on next year and come back absolutely swinging.’

“He won't be able to compete in the World Championships, I think. He won’t be what he wanted to be if he did manage to go.

“This race for him, it was about building up that form for the World Championships. He’s missed so much racing, he needed this race to perform at the Worlds and sadly it’s not going to happen.”

Evenepoel avoided the fate of his team-mate to maintain his 2’41” advantage in the general classification over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

"I wish all the best for Julian Alaphilippe. It’s a big loss for our team," said Evenepoel.

"I hope he does well and he’s not suffering too much. It’s a pity that we lose the world champion because he was in a really good shape."

- - -

